Texas professor to play piano recital Jan. 29

Internationally acclaimed pianist Gjergji Gaqi will perform in the Ad Building chapel on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status.

Equally at home in solo and collaborative music, Gaqi keeps an active performing schedule throughout North America and Europe.

He and his brother, pianist Piro Gaqi, make up the Gaqi Piano Duo, which has brought the varied, folk-inspired piano duo repertoire of Europe and North America to audiences on both continents.

A native of Tirana, Albania, Gjergji Gaqi studied piano and chamber music under Dario de Rosa and Alberto Miodini at the International School of Chamber Music “Trio di Trieste” in Duino, Italy, while completing the bilingual International Baccalaureate diploma.

He graduated summa cum laude from Colby College, Waterville, Maine, where he also won the concerto competition, studying piano with Cheryl Tschanz and composition with Jonathan Hallstrom.

As a Walgreen Scholarship recipient, Gaqi pursued graduate studies with Christopher Harding and John Ellis at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he earned his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees.

He is currently a professor of piano at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, after previously teaching at Siena Heights University, Adrian, Mich., College of the Mainland, Texas City, Texas, and Brazosport College, Lake Jackson, Texas.

He has served in many capacities with the East Texas Music Teachers Association, including as the association’s president and currently as chair of the Helen Elbert Chamber Music Festival.

In addition to being a sought-after adjudicator of festivals and competitions, Gaqi is co-founder, with Piro Gaqi, and artistic director of the Settenote Online Piano International Competition (SOPIC).

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu