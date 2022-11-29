Student uses art to express, educate

Capri Bisom’s senior show, titled “Senior Art Seminar,” opens today, Friday, Dec. 2, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. at the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

Bisom has a goal of using art to educate as well as self-express, as their work indicates.

Bisom is a senior from West Berlin, N.J., who will graduate from Bethel next May with majors in art and chemistry. Bisom’s show opens in the Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center, and closes Friday, Dec. 15.

Regular gallery hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Growing up in New Jersey, Bisom showed a passion for art from a young age, and continued to pursue an interest in the visual arts, “always inspired by [my] siblings and parents.”

After taking several high school art classes, Bisom was determined to attend a small college that offered both a chemistry and an art program. Bethel checked both boxes.

“After four-and-a-half years here,” Bisom says, “I’m ready to enter adult life, seeking a career in art conservation.”

Bisom is a visual artist who prefers to work in acrylic and mixed media. Their work has included extensive exploration in color, value and scale and how these relate to each other.

A self-described “technical painter rather than an expressive painter,” Bisom seeks to explore, with “Senior Art Seminar,” gender expression and ways society views gendered activities, while provoking viewers to consider the dichotomy of how they see themselves versus how society sees them.

Bisom uses their own life experience as a nonbinary person in their art, as well as modeling others who identify as transgender.

“The goal with this theme is to use a variety of media to educate the public about gender identity,” Bisom says, “and share a little of myself through my art.

“This is also a way to explore the realm of politically driven art with a topic that I care deeply about, as it is intrinsic to myself as a human.”

