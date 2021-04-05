Student exhibit covers two years of creative work

Since last year’s Student Art Exhibit was canceled due to COVID shut-downs, the work now in the Regier Art Gallery includes current and former students and two graduates.

Fifty-five students in classes from fall 2019 and 2020, and spring 2020 and 2021, are exhibiting artist books, ceramics, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, prints and sculpture.

The show will be in the gallery inside Luyken Fine Arts Center through April 16. The artist reception is Thursday, April 8, from 6-8 p.m. in the area just outside the gallery.

Face coverings must be worn and physical distancing practiced on the Bethel campus.

Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The annual Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Student artists from the local area are: Oscar Gonzalez, Newton; Kelly Habegger, Hesston; Claire Hedlund, McPherson; Kendall Hiebert, Goessel; Peter King, Newton; Alejandra Martinez, Newton; Edel Miller, Hillsboro; Amy Packham, Marion; Landon Peery, Newton; Laura Pineda, McPherson; Jose Rojas, Newton; Amondre Street, Newton; Elizabeth Tran, North Newton; and Anna Wiens (2020 graduate), Goessel.

Others are: Josie Calzonetti, Garden City, Kan.; Dannika Day, Yuba City, Calif.; Logan Demond, Larned, Kan.; Evan De Priest, Wichita; Louis Etienne, Kalona, Iowa; Jarrod Foster, Yale, Okla.; Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa; Samantha Karten, Wichita; Samuel Ishimwe, Wichita; Adam Kroeker, Augusta, Kan.; Noah Larson (deceased), Wichita; Drannon Lenox, Norman, Okla.; Eduardo Lopez, Carthage, Mo.; Arthur Mahrer, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Morgan Marsh, Lawrence, Kan.; Kenna Meyer, Valley Center, Kan.; Taj Munnings, Nassau, Bahamas; Journey Myles, Houston; Lauren Nehrbass (2020 graduate), Parsons, Kan.; Lindsey Pfannenstiel, Hays, Kan.; Bethany Powls, Garnett, Kan.; Austin Price, Russell, Kan.; Jaylen Randle, Frederick, Okla.; Haley Robinette, South Bloomfield, Ohio; Vivi Rodriguez, San Antonio, Texas; Taylor Sanfilippo, Corona, Calif.; Capri Stevenson-Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.; Kacie Torrens, Castle Rock, Colo.; Melinda Vargas, El Paso, Texas; Jillian Webber, Colwich, Kan.; and Julie Wilhite, Haven, Kan.

Former students with work on display are Alexis Copeland, Kaylon Finley, Henry Friesen-Guhr, Cailin Graeme, Marcus LaBonde, Colton Lumpkins, Shanaeia Melhoff, Miranda Mercer, JaJuan Sabree and Bryant Young.

