Steve Friesen: Interpreter of history

Steve Friesen will receive the 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award Sunday, Oct. 3, as part of Fall Festival.

Friesen, of Littleton, Colo., has seldom met a museum he didn’t like or vice versa.

The Distinguished Achievement Award acknowledges character and citizenship, achievement in a chosen profession or vocation, and work of benefit to humanity.

Friesen was born in Lawrence, Kan., grew up in Buhler, Kan., and graduated from Bethel in 1975 with a B.A. in history and social science. He then earned an M.A. in American folk culture from the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the State University of New York at Oneonta.

He came back to south-central Kansas as director of Bethel’s Kauffman Museum, 1976-77, and then spent a year with the Office of Museum Programs of the Wichita Public Schools, 1977-78, before moving on to direct educational programs at the Littleton Historical Museum, in the Denver area, for the next four years.

After two years in Baton Rouge, La., as a service worker with Mennonite Central Committee, Friesen moved to Lancaster, Pa., to be the director of the 1719 Hans Herr House, until 1990.

He then returned to Colorado as superintendent of museums for the City of Greeley, and later became director of the Molly Brown House in Denver.

In 1995, Friesen took the directorship of the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave in Golden, Colo., from which he retired in 2017 after serving in the position for 22 years.

In 2018, he was inducted into the Jefferson County (Colo.) Hall of Fame.

Following retirement from the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, Friesen combined forces with his wife, Monta Lee Dakin, to create Friesen-Dakin Museum Consulting, a part-time business.

The two have a combined total of 80 years in the museum profession (Dakin has worked at Mount Vernon, the home of George and Martha Washington; the Smithsonian; Strawbery Banke in New Hampshire; Gadsby’s Tavern in Virginia; Colorado Preservation, Inc.; and most recently as executive director of the Mountain-Plains Museums Association).

Friesen and Dakin have provided consulting services to Aspen Historical Society, Evergreen Mountain Area Historical Society, Hastings Museum, Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum, and The Hermitage, the Andrew Jackson home, in Nashville, Tenn.

Friesen’s first book, A Modest Mennonite Home (Good Books, 1990), dealt with the 1719 Hans Herr House in Lancaster County as well as early Pennsylvania German life.

His second book, Buffalo Bill: Scout, Showman, Visionary (City and County of Denver, 2010), was a finalist for a Colorado Book Award and received Best Museum Publication of 2011 from the Mountain-Plains Museums Association.

Lakota Performers in Europe: Their Culture and What They Left Behind (University of Oklahoma Press, 2017) won a Western Heritage Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Best Illustrated History 2017 from the Western History Association, and was a finalist for the Western Writers of America Spur Award.

Friesen has provided chapters for several books on museum management, and has written numerous historical articles and book reviews for academic and popular publications. In 2021, he began writing a regular column for True West magazine. He is an active member of Western Writers of America.

Friesen and Dakin are the parents of two (including Bethel graduate Elizabeth Friesen) and have one granddaughter.

In addition to writing and reading, Friesen enjoys travel and cooking which, combined with his years of studying Buffalo Bill, has resulted in his latest book in progress, Galloping Gourmet: Eating and Drinking with Buffalo Bill.

Friesen is a member of Beloved Community Mennonite Church in Denver and continues his lifelong connection to Bethel College as a member of the Kauffman Museum board.