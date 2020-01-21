Steel drum group to give concert

The steel drum class presents its end-of-interterm concert Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. in Memorial Hall.

Brad Shores, director of athletic bands and instructor of steel drums at Bethel, teaches the class.

"The concert will showcase the skills learned in the steel drum interterm class," Shores said, "and will consist of 8-9 songs."

It is free and open to the public.

