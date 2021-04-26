Steel Drum Band to present outdoor concert

Bethel’s steel drums will play their first in-person concert in 18 months Tuesday, May 4, outside the Fine Arts Center.

May 4 at 7 p.m., the 9-member ensemble will play outside, on the plaza in front of Luyken Fine Arts Center (in case of rain, the concert will be inside the building, in Krehbiel Auditorium).

The concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support the study and performance of steel drum music at Bethel.

Among the band’s selections are “El Cumbanchero,” “Tobago Jam,” “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Home on the Range” and Bob Marley’s signature “One Love.”

The Steel Drum Band is under the direction of Brad Shores, steel drum and athletic band director at Bethel College.

Band members are Taylor Dashney, Edmond, Okla., Charlotte Ehrmann, Augusta, Kan., Jaxie Gerk, Holyoke, Colo., Minkinzie Harkins, Wichita, Josh Kennell, Newton, Kayla Newman, Sedgwick, Kan., Elizabeth Tran, North Newton, Laura Tran, North Newton, and Briley Young, Wichita.

Concert attenders should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating on the ground or concrete plaza.

COVID-19 protocols are in place on the Bethel campus – face coverings are required, along with physical distancing between non-family groups.

