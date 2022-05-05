Small ensembles to celebrate seniors, mothers

Memorial Hall is the venue for a Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8) concert by the student-organized a cappella ensembles Open Road and Woven.

The concert is at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to help support the two groups.

Along with mothers, graduating seniors will be honored at this end-of-semester concert.

Open Road, the men’s group, has three seniors: Nathan Garber, a history and political science major from Newton; Trae Gehring, a music and education major from Pretty Prairie, Kan.; and Jerod Kaufman, a mathematical sciences major from Moundridge, Kan.

The women’s group, Woven, has five seniors: Annie Carlson, a biology major from Hurley, S.D.; Charlie Gibson, a Bible and religion major from Ashland, Kan.; Addie Regier Kauffman, an elementary education major from Newton; Rachel Miller, a social work major from Freeman, S.D.; and Bethany Powls, an English and history major from Garnett, Kan.

Other members of Open Road are Phillip Balzer, Freeman, S.D., John Mark Koontz, North Newton, Eli Regier, Newton, Seth Rudeen, Osage City, Kan., Christopher Strecker, Goessel, Kan., and Bryce Wilson, Sterling, Kan.

Other members of Open Road are Aubry Grame, Kalispell, Mont., Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Kan., Julianna Schrag, Goessel, and Allison Weaver, Hesston.

Each group will sing a number of selections and they will also combine for some.

Woven’s program includes “From the Seed From the Ground” (Connie Kaldor), “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” (traditional American), “The Cave” (Mumford & Sons), “For Good” (Stephen Schwartz), “Connected” (Brian Tate), “Faith is the Bird that Feels the Light” (from the poem by Rabindranath Tragore), “Go the Distance” (David Zippel) and “The Parting Glass” (traditional Irish).

Open Road will sing “Yonder Come Day” (traditional American), “Red is the Rose” (The High Kings), “Ubi Caritas” (Ola Gjello), “I’ll Be On My Way” (Shawn Kirchner), “Shenandoah” (traditional American), “Rain in the Valley” (Trent Wagler) and “View that Holy City.”

As “Woven Road,” both groups together will perform “Horizons” (Peter Louis Van Dijk), “Underneath the Stars” (Kate Rusby), “Nothin’ Gonna Stumble My Feet” (Parker & Gilpin) and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” (Lutkin).

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu