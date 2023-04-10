Schrag to give senior recital

Julianna Schrag, soprano, will give her senior voice recital Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring works by Handel, Rorem, Gounod, Obradors, Strauss and Webber.

Schrag is a communication arts major with minors in English and management and will graduate in May. She is a voice student of Soyoun Chun, D.M.A.

On her program are “Piangeró la sorte mia,” from Giulio Cesare, by Georg Frideric Handel; four songs by Ned Rorem; “Ah! Je veux vivre” by Charles Gounod; four songs by Fernando Obradors; three songs by Richard Georg Strauss; and two selections from Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Think of Me” and “All I Ask of You.”

Tenor Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge, will join Schrag for a duet on “All I Ask of You.”

The piano accompanist is Christina Liu, D.M.A., Bethel associate professor of music.

During her four years at Bethel, in addition to voice lessons, Schrag has been a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir and the women’s a cappella ensemble Woven; has played horn in the Bethel College Wind Ensemble; and has participated in musical theater as a member of the cast of Bright Star (2022).

Schrag is a 2019 graduate of Goessel High School. Her parents are Eric and Gretchen Schrag of Goessel.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu