Schrag to give junior recital Feb. 27

Julianna Schrag, soprano, will give her junior voice recital Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring works by Mozart, Barber and others.

Current Bethel COVID protocol requires face coverings to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Schrag, a communication arts major at Bethel, is a voice student of Soyoun Chun, D.M.A.

Her accompanist for the recital is Karen Unruh.

On her program are “The daisies” and “Sure on this shining night” by Samuel Barber; “L’heure exquise” and “Si mes vers avaient des ailes!” by Reynaldo Hahn; “Vaga luna, che inargenti” and “Almen se non poss’io” by Vincenzo Bellini; “Auch kleine Dinge” and “Er ist’s” by Hugo Wolf; “Ach, ich fühl’s” from Die Zauberflöte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and “Preghiera” by Francesco Paolo Tosti.

Schrag is a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir and the women’s a cappella ensemble Woven.

She is a 2019 graduate of Goessel High School. Her parents are Eric and Gretchen Schrag of Goessel.

