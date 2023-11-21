Retired co-director of libraries was longtime supporter of Bethel forensics

Gail Stucky, who retired from the Bethel library in 2019 but continued as a volunteer forensics coach, died Nov. 15 in Newton at age 64 from complications of multiple myeloma.

She was born and grew up in Newton, attending Sunset Elementary School, Newton High School and Bethel College, from which she graduated in 1981 with a double major in English and history. She was a gifted student, who won many honors in debate and forensics competitions.

Stucky was part of a family of dedicated Bethel supporters. Her parents, Clarence and Gladys (Schmidt) Niles, and older sister, Jan Niles, were all graduates, in 1950, 1951 and 1978, respectively.

Gail married Mark Stucky (Bethel Class of 1971) in 1982. She completed master’s degrees in librarianship and information management, and arts and sciences, at the University of Denver in 1983 and 1984, respectively.

Stucky began her career as a reference librarian at Wichita State University in 1984. From 1986-2019, she served as co-director of libraries at Bethel.

Throughout that time, she was an assistant forensics coach, and directed the program for one year. After her semi-retirement in 2019, she continued to support Bethel forensics and other academic activities. She was also a long-time supporter of Moundridge High School debate and forensics, which Mark Stucky coached until his retirement.

The Bethel forensics team posted on its Facebook page shortly after Stucky’s death: “Gail was integral to maintaining Bethel forensics’ sustainability, excellence and success. BC forensics has been through a lot these past few years and Gail never wavered in her generosity to this community.

“She was deeply loved by so many, especially this team, coaches and students alike. She made us all better coaches, students, competitors and people. …

“We will cherish the memories we were able to share with [her] and we hope to carry out [her] legacy. [She was] a kind, generous and authentic soul.”

Gail and Mark Stucky lived in rural Moundridge for most of their marriage, and Gail assisted with many wheat harvests on Mark’s family farm. She especially enjoyed caring for the farm’s pets – including beloved corgis, cats and horses – and she and Mark even showed horses for a brief period early on.

Stucky was a talented musician. She was a member of touring bell choirs in middle school and high school, and an accomplished pianist.

She was especially gifted at the autoharp, which she played in the Eden Mennonite Church (rural Moundridge) worship band and in a family band with Mark, performing at church services, weddings, funerals and community fundraisers.

Stucky was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. She enjoyed traveling, particularly hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, and the chance to tour England on a family trip.

Gail and Mark have two children, Matt Stucky (Bethel 2010) and Marike Stucky (Bethel 2014). Gail especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, Owen and Kira.

In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by daughter-in law Blaire Mayhue and son-in-law Alex Igram. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

A celebration of life for both Stucky and her mother, Gladys Niles, who died Nov. 5, 2023, is Sunday, Nov. 26, 4 p.m., at Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton. Memorials are Bethel College, Bethel College Mennonite Church and Shalom Mennonite Church.

