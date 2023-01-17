Regier wins competition, will play with NMKSO

Eli Regier won the annual Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition (college division) sponsored by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra, and will play in the Winter Classics Concert at Bethel Jan. 29.

Regier, a junior music education major, is a saxophonist.

He will play the 2nd and 3rd movements of Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud with the NMKSO Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

The high school division winner, Sophie Thiessen, violin, will play the 1st movement of Max Bruch’s Violin concerto No. 1 in G minor.

Chris David Westover-Muñoz (former Bethel music faculty) conducts, in a program entitled “Chimes of Freedom” that also includes “Tabor” from Ma Vlast by Bedrich Smetana and Music for Prague 1968 by Karel Husa.

To buy tickets online, see https://nmkso.org/tickets/ They can also be purchased in the two weeks before the concert at Faith & Life Bookstore (606 N. Main St., Newton) or the NMKSO office (120 W. 6thSt., Suite 120, Newton) or at the door.

