News

Regier wins competition, will play with NMKSO

January 17th, 2023

Eli Regier with saxophone

Eli Regier won the annual Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition (college division) sponsored by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra, and will play in the Winter Classics Concert at Bethel Jan. 29.

Regier, a junior music education major, is a saxophonist.

He will play the 2nd and 3rd movements of Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud with the NMKSO Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

The high school division winner, Sophie Thiessen, violin, will play the 1st movement of Max Bruch’s Violin concerto No. 1 in G minor.

Chris David Westover-Muñoz (former Bethel music faculty) conducts, in a program entitled “Chimes of Freedom” that also includes “Tabor” from Ma Vlast by Bedrich Smetana and Music for Prague 1968 by Karel Husa.

To buy tickets online, see https://nmkso.org/tickets/ They can also be purchased in the two weeks before the concert at Faith & Life Bookstore (606 N. Main St., Newton) or the NMKSO office (120 W. 6thSt., Suite 120, Newton) or at the door.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu

As the first Mennonite college founded in North America, Bethel College celebrates a tradition of progressive Christian liberal arts education, diversity within community, and lifelong learning.

