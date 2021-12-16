Reduced hours for the holidays start Dec. 17

Bethel announces changes in hours from now through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, until the start of the spring 2022 semester on Jan. 11.

Kauffman Museum will have mostly normal hours – Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays. The exceptions are Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the museum closes early, at 1 p.m., and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the museum is closed.

Kauffman Museum is open Sunday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

The current special exhibit is “Vapes: Marketing an Addiction,” with the companion exhibit “‘Better Choose Me’: Collecting and Creating with Tobacco Fabric Novelties, 1880-1920.” Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6, and free to all on Saturdays. The museum store is open the same hours as the museum (no admission charge for just visiting the store).

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page.

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 22. The store is closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 27-31. Thresher Shop goes back to 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, and resumes regular hours (weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 11, the first day of spring semester.

Mantz Library is closed on weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 18, through Jan. 8-9, 2022.

Reduced Christmas break hours are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 20-22. The library is closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 27-31. It will reopen Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., and resume regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 11, the first day of spring semester.

The Mennonite Library and Archives is open by appointment only (mla@bethelks.edu or 316-284-5304), and closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3.

Mojo’s Coffee Shop, located in Schultz Student Center, will have reduced hours over the holidays as well.

Mojo’s is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Check the Mojo’s Facebook page for holiday hours.

The Bethel campus is closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2. All buildings will be locked except for the Ad Building (limited hours on non-holiday weekdays) and the Schultz Student Center entrances to Mojo’s during business hours.

Please note that face coverings must be worn indoors on the Bethel campus, including Mojo’s and Kauffman Museum. See https://www.bethelks.edu/coronavirus-information as well as individual Facebook pages for Kauffman Museum and Mojo’s for the most up-to-date information.