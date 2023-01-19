Recital will feature outstanding student performances from fall semester

The Bethel music department presents its Honors Recital Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. in the Administration Building chapel, featuring both vocal and instrumental students.

On the program are:

• Peter Buller, sophomore from Inman, oboe, the first movement, “Allegro,” from Concerto in D minor, RV 454 by Antonio Vivaldi

• Dylan Yoder, junior from Wichita, baritone, “Lydia” by Gabriel Faure

• Halle Krehbiel, senior from Hesston, flute, the first movement, “Pan et les bergers,” from La flûte de Pan, Op. 15 by Jules Mouquet

• Peter Buller, piano, “La fille aux cheveux de lin” by Claude Debussy

• Hayden Honomichl, junior from Great Bend, tenor, “Being Alive” from Company by Stephen Sondheim

• April Powls, sophomore from Garnett, trumpet, “Liebeslied” by Oskar Böhme

• Phillip Balzer, junior from Hurley, S.D., piano, Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23 by Frédéric Chopin

• Angelika Dawson, junior from Highland, Ill., soprano, “On My Own” from Les Misérables by Claude-Michel Schönberg

• Bryce Wilson, senior from Sterling, saxophone, “Pièce en Forme de Habanera” by Maurice Ravel

• Julianna Schrag, senior from Goessel, soprano, Allerseelen, Op. 10, No. 8 by Richard Strauss

• Josué Coy Dick, sophomore from North Newton, violin, the first movement, “Allegro con fermezza,” from Violin Concerto in D minor by Aram Khachaturian

Christina Liu, D.M.A., associate professor of music at Bethel, is the piano accompanist.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu