Puppies come to class to pep up contract law

What’s better than a party on the last day of class? How about puppies?

That’s what Dr. Allison McFarland planned for the final Business Law class of the fall 2023 semester.

She knew that twin brothers Jalyn and Jared Richardson, juniors from Flower Mound, Texas, had a pair of German shepherds that had recently produced eight puppies.

She had the Richardsons bring four of the puppies – exactly 4 weeks old, born on Nov. 8 – to class on Dec. 8. Then the students, individually or in pairs, worked up sample sales contracts for when the puppies are old enough to go to new homes.

While they worked, the students could hold, pet and play with the puppies.

That produced a lot of smiles and maybe even some workable contracts.