Program on state bird kicks off January at Kauffman Museum

Local birding expert Gregg Friesen will talk about the Kansas state bird, and other birds that could have been, in a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m.

Kauffman Museum will host this Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum program with Friesen speaking on “The western meadowlark: The state bird but not the only exceptional bird in Kansas.”

The program is in the museum auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Friesen, who has been birding in Kansas and all around the region for decades, will share interesting facts about the western meadowlark, and also talk about other birds that might be equally suited to be the Kansas state bird.

Start “Kansas Day month” off right with a program about an important state symbol, supported by Humanities Kansas, Evergy, the Vel Teichroew estate, and other generous donors.

