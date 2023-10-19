Program looks at how to address climate change issues through software

Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum returns to Kauffman Museum Oct. 22 at 3 p.m., with Dwight Krehbiel speaking on "Learning About Climate Change with Online Simulation Software: Agriculture, Food and Equity Issues."

The presentation is in the museum auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Krehbiel will explore how this software tool can be employed to help understand the role of agriculture and of food production and consumption in climate change.

He also examines the countless ways in which climate change threatens health and wellbeing, especially for people who are already poor or in some way marginalized.

This program is in conjunction with Kauffman Museum’s current special exhibit, “Climate and Energy Central.”

Krehbiel is professor emeritus of psychology at Bethel College. He developed an interest in climate change modeling over a number of years of teaching a course on computing in science.

In early 2020, he completed a 6-week training course in the use of En-ROADS software for workshops with diverse audiences, becoming a Climate Ambassador for Climate Interactive, the nonprofit climate think tank that created En-ROADS.

Krehbiel has been teaching at Bethel for the past 46 years in psychology, statistics and neuroscience.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the special exhibit, “Climate and Energy Central,” and permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during the museum’s regular hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.