Presentation explores rich history of Mexican immigration to Kansas

Gene Chávez will be the first presenter, on Sunday, Dec. 13, in conjunction with a Smithsonian traveling exhibit now at Kauffman Museum.

The museum is partnering with Humanities Kansas and the Smithsonian Institution to bring “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” to the local area. The exhibit will be at the museum on the Bethel College campus through Jan. 17.

The first of several special programs in connection with “Crossroads” takes place Dec. 13 and will be virtual in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Gene T. Chávez, Shawnee, Kan., will present “Flour Power/El Poder de la Harina” via Zoom and Facebook Live at 3 p.m. This free event is sponsored by Humanities Kansas.

To get the Zoom link, go to the “Visit” tab on Kauffman Museum’s website, kauffmanmuseum.org, and click “Events.” Live streaming on Dec. 13 will be through the Kauffman Museum Facebook page.

During the period of the Mexican Revolution, many immigrants made their way to Kansas to raise their families and work in the railroad, agricultural, industrial and hospitality sectors of the state.

A cultural offshoot of this new group of Mexican people settling in the Midwest was the search for the perfect tortilla, a staple of Mexican cuisine. Because corn tortillas were difficult to make by hand, many restaurants and home cooks substituted wheat flour tortillas for their signature dishes.

Join this discussion of the rich history of Mexican immigration to Kansas and the journey of the humble but essential tortilla.

Gene Chávez, Ed.D., is founder and president of Chávez and Associates, consulting with groups throughout the country on bilingual education and cultural diversity. He has also taught at the secondary and post-secondary levels in Kansas and other states.

“Hispanic culture has influenced our way of life in so many ways,” Chávez said. "It is important to understand the contributions Hispanics have made to Kansas and to the nation.”

Kauffman Museum has built on the photographs, hands-on activities and audio and video clips provided by the Smithsonian in the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” to tell the history and culture of local rural life and to spark conversations using its own companion exhibit, “Of Land and People: Our Community at the Crossroads of Change.”

The local exhibit encourages visitors to celebrate the land where Kauffman Museum and the community are located, to honor those who have lived and worked here, and to reflect on the profound changes that have occurred over time.

“Of Land and People” introduces the First Americans who hunted and traveled along Sand Creek; ponders the changes to the prairie and the enrichment to our community brought by immigrants from Europe and Mexico; and explores the rich legacy of trails in North Newton and Newton.

Graphics invite visitors to “Crossroads” to “Take Another Look!” at portions of Kauffman Museum’s permanent exhibits, while “Take a Walk!” encourages exploration outdoors on the North Newton trail system, with more content at eight existing “Stories Along the Trail” kiosks.

In addition, the exhibit poses questions about local foods and food producers to highlight the community’s own resources.

The companion exhibit, “Of Land and People: Our Community at the Crossroads of Change,” will stay open until Feb. 7, three weeks longer than the main “Crossroads” exhibit. There will be a variety of programs offered in conjunction with “Crossroads” and “Of Land and People,” starting with Gene Chávez and “Flour Power” on Dec. 13.

On Dec. 26, Erin Ulrich, Lawrence, will lead Family Fitness Yoga via Zoom, open to all ages.

Pauline Sharp, a citizen of the Kaw Nation who lives in Wichita, and Florence Schloneger of North Newton will present “Telling Our Stories,” a Kaw Nation reparation story, on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 30, the museum’s annual Celebrate Kansas Day! will have the theme “Cultural Crossroads: Our Stories, Our Foods,” with food trucks, local producer booths, make-it-at-home crafts and North Newton trails stations.

There will be programs via Zoom with Glen Ediger, North Newton, on “Mennonite Ethnic Foods” (11 a.m.) and Jenny Masias, Newton, Bethel instructor of Spanish, speaking on “The Immigrants Who Built Newton: One Spike at a Time” (2 p.m.).

Check the Kauffman Museum website and Facebook page for more information and updates.

“Crossroads” is touring six Kansas communities in 2020-21.

“Through a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, Humanities Kansas is able to bring the resources of the nation’s premier cultural institution to Kansas,” said Julie Mulvihill, executive director of Humanities Kansas.

“The communities were selected because of the inspired plans provided by local organizations to use the national exhibition as a springboard to explore local stories of innovation and adaptation.”

Humanities Kansas sponsors the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” initiative in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, a one-of-a-kind cultural project that serves small towns and residents of rural communities. To learn more about the “Crossroads” statewide tour, visit humanitieskansas.org

For more information about “Crossroads” and “Of Land and People,” contact Kauffman Museum, kauffman@bethelks.edu or 316-283-1612, or visit www.kauffmanmuseum.org

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays (Friday, Dec. 25, Friday, Jan. 1). Non-museum members pay a small entrance fee; the special exhibit is free on Saturdays. With ever-changing COVID protocols, please check the museum website or Facebook page or call 316-283-1612 before planning a visit.