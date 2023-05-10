Pop-up exhibit, presentation will look at Mennonite experience in former East Germany

A German historian and pastor will be bringing an exhibit of his work to Kauffman Museum for three days later this month.

Pastor Bernhard Thiessen is chair of the Peace Churches Office at the University of Hamburg in Berlin. He is traveling to the United States to participate in the Global Mennonite Peace Conference at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va., in June.

Before that, he will visit the Mennonite archives at Bethel College and Goshen (Ind.) College to do research. While in North Newton, Thiessen’s exhibit, “Mennonites in East Germany,” will be on display in Kauffman Museum on the Bethel College campus, May 18-20.

Through posters and a few artifacts, the exhibit relays the story of Mennonite connections, relief efforts and congregations in East Germany from 1949-89.

On May 20, at 4 p.m. in the museum auditorium, Thiessen will speak on “Mennonite Peace Efforts Under Communist Observation.”

In the 1950s and ’60s, workers from Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Peace Section, the Puidoux Conferences and the Christian Peace Conference organizations explored peace issues together in Europe.

Their collaborative efforts drew the interest of East German Protestant theologian Gerhard Bassarak, who worked for the East German Secret Police (Stasi) under the codename “Buss,” and other theologians connected with both the East German section of the Christian Peace Conference and the Stasi.

The exhibit “Mennonites in East Germany” and the Saturday afternoon program are free and open to the public. Exhibit hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, and 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the special exhibit, “Reeds & Wool: Patterned Screens of Central Asia,” and the permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during the museum’s regular hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.