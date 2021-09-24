Play is a treat for lovers of Shakespeare, and those who aren't

An audience favorite will be featured on the Bethel College stage for Fall Festival.

Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield wrote this irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages. As London’s longest-running comedy, it clocked in at 9 years at the Criterion Theatre in the West End.

Join three madcap men in tights as they weave their way through all of Shakespeare’s 37 comedies, histories and tragedies in 97 minutes, a wild ride sure to leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

There will be three performances with two different casts – Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., all in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

The Friday evening and Sunday matinee cast is Tristan England as Daniel, Hayden Honomichi as Jess, and Nathaniel Schmucker as Adam.

The Thursday evening preview (invitation only) and Saturday matinee cast is Charlotte Ehrmann as Daniel, Emily Guldner as Jess, and Emil Benavides as Adam.

Buy tickets in advance at https://www.bethelks.edu/fine-arts; by calling Thresher Shop at 316-284-5205 (credit card orders only) or visiting the store in Schultz Student Center, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; or in the Luyken Fine Arts Center ticket office starting an hour before each performance and subject to availability.

Ticket prices are: adults, $11.50; adults 65 and older and non-BC students, $9.50; children ages 3-12, $8.50; and Bethel students $3.50.