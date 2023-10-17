Pianist to lecture on, perform Beethoven

Beethoven fans and anyone else interested in classical piano music is invited to a lecture and performance Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Dr. Jeffrey Savage, who teaches at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, will discuss and play Beethoven’s “Sonata Op. 90.”

The program takes place in the Administration Building chapel and is free and open to the public.

The musical masterpieces of Ludwig Van Beethoven continue to inspire generations of music lovers. Like all artists, he reflects and expresses his life, his struggles, his triumphs and his genius in his music.

This fall, Savage is presenting “Conversations with Beethoven” several times in south-central Kansas with the aim of exploring Beethoven’s piano sonatas in a unique and engaging way.

He has already brought the program to Wichita State University and will bring it to Bethany College, Lindsborg, next month.

Savage’s lectures provide insight into the inspiration behind each piece, including the personal details of Beethoven’s life during the time of composition.

By understanding the context in which these sonatas were written, audiences can gain a deeper appreciation for the music and experience it in a more meaningful way.

Savage performs the sonata after each lecture, bringing the music to life and allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the sounds and emotions of Beethoven’s compositions.

Savage is active internationally as both a soloist and chamber musician. He has been praised as “fearless” (Straits Times, Singapore), “joyful and inspiring” (American Record Guide) and “breathtaking” (Navona/PARMA).

His piano duo 88SQUARED has recorded the complete two-piano works of Lowell Liebermann on Albany Records, and he has worked with composers Tania León, John Corigliano and Eric Ewazen, among others.

Currently teaching at the UMKC Conservatory, Savage has performed in Alice Tully Hall and Carnegie’s Weill Hall, and with orchestras across the United States, as well as giving performances and master classes at major conservatories in China, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and India.

