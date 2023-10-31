Pennsylvania poet to visit, read at Bethel

Julia Spicher Kasdorf has spent her writing life in conversation between urban and rural, between her Mennonite heritage and her wide experience of the world.

Kasdorf will be on the Bethel College campus to read from her two most recent collections of poetry, as well as other work, Nov. 6-7.

She will present “Thinking of Certain Mennonite Women: Reading from her own poetry and that of others,” Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building chapel.

The Carolyn Schultz Lecture Endowment of the Bethel College Women’s Association is sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public.

Kasdorf will also talk about documentary poetry in Bethel convocation on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center, and lead a reading and open mic in the 1887 Café in Schultz Student Center Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Kasdorf is professor of English at Penn State University in State College, Pa. She directs the Creative Writing Program at Penn State and teaches in the Summer Community of Writers of Chatham University’s MFA program.

She has published five collections of poetry, most recently As Is, from the Pitt Poetry Series of the University of Pittsburgh Press, in 2023.

She collaborated with photographer Steven Rubin on Shale Play: Poems and Photographs from the Fracking Fields (Penn State Press, 2018), which documents the human and environmental impacts of natural gas extraction in Pennsylvania.

Three previous collections in the Pitt Poetry Series are Poetry in America (2011), Eve’s Striptease (1998) and Sleeping Preacher (1992), which won the Agnes Lynch Starrett Prize and Great Lakes Colleges Association’s Prize for New Writing.

Kasdorf was born in Mifflin County, deep in rural central Pennsylvania’s Amish and Mennonite community, but grew up in Irwin, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

She attended Goshen (Ind.) College for two years before moving to New York, where she completed her undergraduate degree and went on to earn master’s and doctoral degrees, all at New York University.

Kasdorf lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., for nearly a decade. In 2007, she co-edited, with poet Michael Tyrell, the anthology Broken Land, a collection of 132 poems and the first of its kind to focus exclusively on verse that celebrates Brooklyn.

From 1996-2000, Kasdorf was assistant professor of writing at Messiah College, an Anabaptist-heritage institution in central Pennsylvania. In 2000, she began teaching at Penn State.

She is the author or editor of several other nonfiction titles. A collection of her essays, The Body and the Book: Writing from a Mennonite Life (Johns Hopkins, 2001), received the Book of the Year Award from the Conference on Christianity and Literature and was reprinted by Penn State Press in 2009.

She published a biography, Fixing Tradition: Joseph W. Yoder, Amish American, in the C. Henry Smith Series in Anabaptist Studies in 2003. With Joshua Brown, she produced new editions of J.W. Yoder’s 1940 Central Pennsylvania classic, Rosanna of the Amish, and Fred Lewis Pattee’s 1904 local color novel, The House of the Black Ring: A Romance of the Seven Mountains.

More recent collaborative projects include curating, with art historian Christopher Reed, two exhibitions of work by abstract painter Warren Rohrer and his wife, poet Jane Turner Rohrer, viewed in relation to their Mennonite background and to the nature of modernism.

With Reed and curator Joyce Henri Robinson, Kasdorf wrote for and edited Field Language: The Paintings and Poems of Warren and Jane Rohrer (Palmer Museum of Art, 2020). She edited a chapbook of Jane Rohrer’s uncollected poems, Acquiring Land, published by Cascadia in 2020.

Kasdorf works with Ann Hostetler and Philip Ruth on the editorial team of Painted Glass Press, which is devoted to publishing Mennonite and other literary writing.

Honors include a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Pushcart Prize and support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and PA Humanities.

Kasdorf lives in Bellefonte, Pa., with her spouse, public historian Philip Ruth.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel ranks at #23 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest” for 2023-24. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see http://www.bethelks.edu