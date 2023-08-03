Partnership will increase access to mental health support services

Counslr, the text-based mental health support platform, is now partnering with Bethel to enable students and employees to more easily access mental health services.

The Counslr platform is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year – anywhere at any time.

“We are excited to extend to our students and faculty an additional wellness resource,” said MeShonya Wren-Coleman, vice president for student life and dean of students. “Thanks to our new partners at Counslr, we are ensuring 24/7 accessibility to professional mental health support.”

Counslr officially launched the service Aug. 1, as students are beginning to return to campus for the 2023-24 school year (classes start Aug. 16).

Students, faculty and staff will have access around the clock to live, on-demand, text-based sessions with licensed professionals.

The partnership between Counslr and Bethel aims to increase the availability of quality support and to supplement the school’s on-site counseling services, enabling students and employees to address issues as they arise, ultimately mitigating larger crisis situations.

Bethel College is the second college to partner with Counslr this year. Counslr began cooperating with Molloy University, Rockville Centre, N.Y., in 2021 as a pilot program and officially launched for the 2022-23 school year.

The service provided by Counslr reached a substantial proportion of the Molloy student population not already being served by the campus counseling center.

In fact, as stated in Counslr’s white paper The College Mental Health Crisis, more than 80% of students holding their first session on the Counslr platform had never before visited Molloy’s campus counseling center and nearly half of all Counslr sessions occurred during hours when the campus counseling center was closed.

“There is a significantly increasing need for accessible mental health support within higher education communities and we are thrilled to help Bethel College meet this demand,” said Josh Liss, Counslr CEO.

“Our mission is to help Bethel College reach their traditionally unreachable students and [employees] who might not feel comfortable with in-person counseling, or who experience a mental health challenge after-hours, in order to foster a more resilient and mentally well community.”

For more information, see www.counslr.com

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365.

Users can access support within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users have one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere.

Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering them to address concerns while they are small to help ensure that they stay small.

As the only mental health platform that offers unlimited availability to live sessions with licensed counselors without a direct fee-for-service, Counslr offers its partners the most qualified, accessible, cost-effective, highly-scalable mental health solution for organizations of any size.

Counslr partners with companies, colleges, universities and high schools so these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees and students at no direct cost. Counslr is meant to supplement existing mental health services (such as campus counseling centers), not to replace them.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu