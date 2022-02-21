‘Pandemic piece’ on program for Wind Ensemble

The Bethel College Wind Ensemble will wrap up February with a program of music for band, Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus, with Joel Boettger directing.

On the program is “Air for Band” by Frank Erickson, “In C Dorian” by Frank Ticheli, “Sheltering Sky” by John Mackey, “Vanishing Point” by Randall Standridge and “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” by John Philip Sousa.

Of particular note is the newest piece on the program, Ticheli’s “In C Dorian.”

Ticheli composed it “in the wake of the 2020 pandemic.”

He writes, “This piece sprang from a need to create music for musicians during a time when full ensembles could not meet altogether in a closed space – a piece that could be played by any combination of instruments and in any number.”

The Wind Ensemble concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support instrumental music at Bethel. It will also be livestreamed on the Bethel College YouTube channel.

Wind Ensemble personnel are Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill., flute; Peter Buller, Inman, oboe; Joshua Kennell, Newton, and Emil Benavides, Stockton, clarinets; Leah Fast, Moundridge, bass clarinet; Eli Regier, Newton, and Bryce Wilson, Sterling, saxophones; Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D., and Kayla Newman, Sedgwick, trumpets; Julianna Schrag, Goessel, Elizabeth Alderfer, Goessel, Daniel Kaufman, Moundridge, and Dylan Yoder, Wichita, horns; Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge, and Christopher Strecker, Goessel, trombones; Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie, and Caleb Cushman, Keystone Heights, Fla., tubas; and Brad Shores, instructor of music, percussion.

