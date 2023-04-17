Nursing has perfect pass rate, helps pioneer new training technology

Bethel’s Department of Nursing has gotten some good news recently, on graduate pass rates as well as a gift of cutting-edge technology enabled by a Bethel nursing graduate.

When the Kansas State Board of Nursing met March 21 and released the 2022 first-time pass rates, Bethel’s nursing program was the only one – out of 38 certified for the state – to achieve a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX, the nursing exam required of all graduates.

The department has also begun using the gift made possible by 1997 graduate Anne Montera, director of nursing for VRpatients.

Montera is a Colorado native who played volleyball and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Bethel before returning to her home state.

Over nearly two decades of practicing obstetrical nursing and working as a nurse administrator, nurse educator and in public health, Montera was part of initiating the first Community Paramedics program in the country.

After several years as a nursing consultant, including with VRpatients, Montera recently took her current position with the company and moved to Ocala, Fla.

The “VR” in the company name stands for “virtual reality.” While most people associate VR with gaming and other forms of entertainment, it’s also emerging as an important tool for training health-care workers like EMTs and, now, nurses.

The VRpatients tagline is “Real-life training without real-life consequences.”

The platform can be used to build simulated patient scenarios that help health-care workers-in-training learn how to achieve good outcomes for both patients and providers.

The VR curriculum teaches nurses how to think through scenarios with patients, supplementing clinical time that has been harder to get since COVID, as well as the use of simulation mannequins, which are high-tech and expensive.

Not that the VR technology is cheap, with the need for headsets and a significant annual licensing fee. However, Montera and her husband donated the first headset, and VRpatients has given the platform to Bethel at no charge, now and going forward.

At this point, VRpatients wants “to get our platform into as many hands as possible to use it and test it,” Montera says. “So my boss gave me full permission to donate it to Bethel. Bethel is one of the first to onboard it [into their nursing curriculum].”

The more Bethel Director of Nursing Becky Bartell sees of the platform, the more excited she is about the potential of VR.

“With the VR headset, you are immersed in whatever environment it is – in the hospital, in a school gym, in an examining room,” Bartell says. “The avatar is ‘real,’ in that it’s breathing, moving, talking. The nurse can assess, monitor and treat. You give medication in VR and the patient responds.”

As does the nursing sim lab, VR “allows students to make mistakes in a practice setting where no real harm to a living human being can be done. They can even choose the wrong thing deliberately in order to learn about the outcome.

“We can use this in a lab setting, or it can bring simulation to the classroom without having to be with the mannequins. You don’t always have to have faculty present like you do when you run a mannequin simulation. Students can come outside of class time or during scheduled lab time and run through scenarios.”

She adds, “It’s important to note that [this curriculum] is not skills based – it’s about the thinking process: ‘If my patient presents with certain symptoms, I have to know how to communicate with them and how to intervene.’

“We’ll still teach skills in the labs, on the mannequins and on each other. This is about critical thinking and clinical judgment. And especially if you are a visual learner, this allows for that as well as the book learning. You can see the emotional and physical responses.”

Moving beyond the classroom, “we can take the headset to recruiting fairs to show it,” Bartell says. “It’s a lifelike intro to health professions. When students come to campus, they see we’re using some of the latest technology out there to educate them.”

But at the core, it’s about “getting students to think like nurses,” she says.

“What I have seen with virtual reality so far is that it can really help us with that. It’s much more lifelike. There’s a lot more interaction with the patient. Faculty being able to design scenarios and build in certain patient reactions gives us far more capabilities than with mannequins in the simulation lab.”

Says Montera, “I want to accelerate nurses’ learning and critical thinking, which will improve patient safety and health outcomes. The more prepared they are and the more experience they have when nurses get into the field, the better the health outcomes.”

She adds, “I always wanted to give back to the school that made me the nurse I am today. My education set me apart from other nurses in the field.”

