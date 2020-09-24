North Newton ranked as one of 'safest college towns' in U.S.

Bethel is located in the top 25 for LendEDU’s ranking of safest college towns in the country.

North Newton, Kan., is #23 out of 325 towns and cities that LendEDU, an online organization that works “to help students and families make educated decisions when it comes to higher education,” examined for its safety rankings.

LendEDU notes that prospective students and their families are increasingly taking safety issues into consideration when looking at colleges.

The LendEDU team researched towns that are home to at least one 2-year or 4-year college campus, using the FBI’s most recent “Crime in the United States” data on violent crime and property crime.

LendEDU calculated “the safest college towns” by adding the number of violent and property crimes and dividing by the population, to yield the number per capita (North Newton scored .005).

Earlier this year, LendEDU placed Bethel at #57 among the 829 4-year colleges and universities in the United States that it considers “Best Colleges for Financial Aid.”

The LendEDU listing is intended to help prospective students find colleges and universities where they are likely to receive the best financial aid packages.

LendEDU was started in 2014 and self-describes as “a marketplace for private student loans, student loan refinancing, credit cards and other financial products.” LendEDU’s reports have been featured on NPR, CNBC and in many publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu