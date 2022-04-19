Newman to give senior recital

Kayla Newman will give her senior brass recital (trumpet, horn, trombone and tuba) Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Newman, a music and education major from Halstead, Kan., will graduate from Bethel on May 15.

She is a student of Brad Shores at Bethel and Phillip Black (tuba) at Wichita State University.

On her program are “My Story,” a poem by Newman; selections from Carmen by Georges Bizet (trumpet); the 1st movement from Trois Gymnopédie by Erik Satie (trumpet); “Funiculi Funicula” by Luigi Denza (horn); three pieces from a set of 12 by Ludwig Maurer (trombone); “L’Éléphant” by Camille Saint-Saëns (tuba); and “March” from First Suite in E-flat by Gustav Holst (tuba).

Several Bethel students will be on the program to assist Newman: Phillip Balzer, piano; Annie Carlson, horn; Trae Gehring, tuba; Daniel Kaufman, trumpet; and Jerod Kaufman, trombone.

Newman has been involved in a wide variety of instrumental music activities at Bethel, including the Bethel College Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble I, Steel Drum Band, Pep Band and Trash Can Band.

She is a 2018 graduate of Halstead High School. Her parents are Dan and Patty Newman of Halstead.

After the recital, there will be a reception on the Green in front of the Ad Building.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu