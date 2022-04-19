Cares Act funding information-->
Menu
Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube LinkedIn Snapchat

Apply now Alumni | Give to BC | Athletics | Fine Arts | Moodle | Thresher Connect | Search

News

Newman to give senior recital

April 19th, 2022

Kayla Newman with brass instruments

Kayla Newman will give her senior brass recital (trumpet, horn, trombone and tuba) Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newman, a music and education major from Halstead, Kan., will graduate from Bethel on May 15.

She is a student of Brad Shores at Bethel and Phillip Black (tuba) at Wichita State University.

On her program are “My Story,” a poem by Newman; selections from Carmen by Georges Bizet (trumpet); the 1st movement from Trois Gymnopédie by Erik Satie (trumpet); “Funiculi Funicula” by Luigi Denza (horn); three pieces from a set of 12 by Ludwig Maurer (trombone); “L’Éléphant” by Camille Saint-Saëns (tuba); and “March” from First Suite in E-flat by Gustav Holst (tuba).

Several Bethel students will be on the program to assist Newman: Phillip Balzer, piano; Annie Carlson, horn; Trae Gehring, tuba; Daniel Kaufman, trumpet; and Jerod Kaufman, trombone.

Newman has been involved in a wide variety of instrumental music activities at Bethel, including the Bethel College Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble I, Steel Drum Band, Pep Band and Trash Can Band.

She is a 2018 graduate of Halstead High School. Her parents are Dan and Patty Newman of Halstead.

After the recital, there will be a reception on the Green in front of the Ad Building.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu

About Bethel

As the first Mennonite college founded in North America, Bethel College celebrates a tradition of progressive Christian liberal arts education, diversity within community, and lifelong learning.

© 2018 Bethel College. All Rights Reserved.

Bethel College Nondiscrimination Statement

 

Questions regarding Title IX should be referred to the Title IX Coordinator. To report a Title IX concern, find the form here.