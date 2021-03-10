Newest VP takes on updated job description

Heidi Hoskinson began Feb. 22 as vice president for enrollment management, reflects a reorganization to emphasize student retention equal in importance to recruitment.

Her position on Bethel’s administrative cabinet fills that occupied previously by the vice president for admissions (most recently Andy Johnson, with Eric Preheim serving as interim director for admissions since Aug. 5, 2020).

Hoskinson has spent her career in higher education, in an array of different roles. She comes to Bethel from Rogers State University, Claremore, Okla., where she has been VP for enrollment management and registrar since 2015.

Hoskinson’s credentials include a B.A. in economics from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., an M.S. in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, and a Ph.D. in adult and higher education with an administration emphasis from the University of Oklahoma at Norman.

She is no stranger to Kansas or to Bethel and its peer schools.

Her dissertation at OU investigated increased funding for athletic programs as a driver for enrollment changes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), of which Bethel is a member.

In addition, she spent 10 years at Friends University, Wichita, 2005-15, as associate VP for academic affairs with one year as interim VPAA, 2014-15.

From 1994-2003, Hoskinson held diverse positions at three different institutions of higher education in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She was director of student services and a residence hall director at Chaminade University; director of admissions and student services at Argosy University; and director of student life and development at Honolulu Community College.

From 2003-05, she was vice president of administration at Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago, before coming to Friends in 2005.

Hoskinson has also been an instructor at DeVry University in Oklahoma City.

“During her campus interview, Heidi demonstrated a deep and thorough understanding of the forces that are shaping higher education, and the corresponding actions that we must take to grow enrollment and increase retention,” said Bethel President Jon Gering.

“Heidi's references spoke to her collaborative and effective work style, her fondness for higher education in a residential setting, and her past successes. Most importantly, Heidi conveyed to me that her ‘heart is at Bethel.’”

“What an honor to join the Thresher community at a time of profound challenge and rewarding opportunity for higher education,” Hoskinson said.

“The values inherent in a Bethel College education resonate as deeply today as they have for over a century. I know I am at the right place at the right time to make a valuable contribution to the life of an exceptional institution and its students.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu