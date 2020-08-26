New faculty, staff, administrators announced

Bethel College has made new faculty, staff and administrative appointments for the 2020-21 school year.

Faculty

Nancy Banman – associate professor of social work and social work field coordinator. She has an A.A. from Hesston College and a B.A. from Bethel College and earned a Ph.D. from the Bryn Mawr (Pa.) College of Social Work and Social Research. She taught social work at Bethel from 1984-86, at Tabor College, Hillsboro, from 1991-92, and again at Bethel in the fall semester of 1992.

Joel Boettger – director of bands (new position). He is a graduate of Bethel College in music and education, and has a master’s degree in jazz and contemporary media from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. He was previously instructor of jazz studies at Bethel.

Peter Goerzen – assistant professor of Bible and religion and interim department chair. He is a graduate of Bethel College, in computer science, and Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Ind., and is pursuing a Doctor of Ministry degree from Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, Springfield, Mo. He was previously Bethel campus pastor.

Brenna Haines – assistant professor of mathematics and director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. She has a doctor of education degree in mathematics education from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. She taught at Tabor College, Hillsboro, from 2018-20.

Elizabeth Herbel – assistant professor of nursing. She has a master’s degree in nursing education from MidAmerica Nazarene University, Olathe.

Karen Robu – instructor of theater. She has a BFA in musical theater from the University of Windsor, Ontario, and an M.Div. from Phillips Theological Seminary, Tulsa, Okla.

Adjunct

Angela Demovic – sociology. She has a Ph.D. in anthropology from Tulane University.

Kristopher Hilding – music. He has a master’s degree in viola from the University of Kansas and is completing a second M.M. in instrumental conducting from Wichita State University.

Jennifer Janes – psychology. She is a Bethel College graduate in art and psychology and has an M.S. in clinical psychology from Fort Hays State University.

Administration

Adam Akers – director of facilities. He is a graduate of Bethel College and was previously on the maintenance and audio-visual staff.

Andi Schmidt Andres – director of Kauffman Museum. She is a graduate of Bethel College in German and environmental studies, and has worked at the museum since 1993, as assistant to the director, education coordinator, curator of education, transitional operations manager and, most recently, acting director since Jan. 28.

Jacob Gunden – director of human resources and compliance, and Title IX coordinator. He is a graduate of Bethel College in history, and comes to Bethel from Hutchinson Community College, where he was coordinator of equity and compliance (Title IX) and coordinator of assessment since 2011.

Megan Kershner – director of career and leadership development. She is a graduate of Bethel College in music, and has an MBA from Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina. She was previously Bethel’s director of human resources and career services.

Eric Preheim – interim director of admissions (following the resignation of Vice President for Admissions Andy Johnson). He is a graduate of Bethel College in business and psychology, and was previously associate director of admissions at Bethel.

Amy Ruetten – interim vice president for business and finance. She has an MBA from Baker University, Baldwin City, and comes to Bethel from Cottey College, Nevada, Mo., where she was vice president for business and finance since 2014.

Staff

Grant Bellar – associate web developer. He is a 2019 graduate of Bethel College in business administration.

Danica Dickson – transfer and international admissions counselor. She was previously admissions visit and events coordinator.

John Hansberry – admissions counselor and admissions events coordinator. He is a 2020 graduate of Bethel College with a major in business administration.

Edward Hodgkins – campus events coordinator and custodial services

Dalen Markham – assistant football coach

Heather Miller – custodial services

Dan Page – athletics announcer

Larry Rice – coordinator of residence life for programming and first-year experience. He has an M.A. in student affairs, higher education, from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Marty Simmons – technical support. He continues in custodial services.

Dante Texeira –assistant men’s soccer coach. He is a 2020 graduate of Bethel College with a major in business administration.

Michael Unruh – campus pastor. He is a graduate of Bethel College in biology, and is completing an M.Div. from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Ind. He was on Bethel’s admissions team from 2011-14.

Gavyn Veith – assistant track and field coach and assistant cross-country coach. She has a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University.

Caitlin Williams – intern athletic trainer. She is 2020 graduate of Bethel College with a major in athletic training.

Kaci Wilson – admissions counselor. She is a 2020 graduate of Bethel College with a major in chemistry.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu