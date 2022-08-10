New faculty and staff appointments announced

New faculty and staff for the 2022-23 school year (the list includes those who began employment Jan. 1, 2022, or later) were introduced on the annual Prologue Day Aug. 8.

Faculty

Ruthann Farley, assistant professor of nursing. She has an M.S. in nursing (education track) from Fort Hays State University.

Melissa Siemens, associate professor of health and physical education. She has an M.S. in health and human performance from Fort Hays State University.

Henry Waters, director of choral music and associate professor of music. He has a D.M.A. in choral conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory.

Jean Woods, assistant professor of biology. She has a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Michigan.

Several continuing faculty have changes in title:

Becky Bartell to director of the Department of Nursing (in addition to assistant professor of nursing). She is a 2002 Bethel College graduate in nursing and has an M.S. in nursing (education track) from Fort Hays State University.

Nakita Dobbs from adjunct instructor of business to assistant professor of business. She is a 2012 Bethel College graduate in business and has an MBA from Wichita State University.

Sarah Masem to assistant director of the Department of Nursing and professor of nursing. She has a D.N.P. from Graceland University.

Adjunct

Judy Bell, accounting. She has an MBA in finance from Newman University, Wichita.

Dan Muhwezi, sociology. He has a Ph.D. in sociology and anthropology from Wichita State University.

Renee Reimer, Bible and religion. She is a 2014 Bethel College in music and has a Master of Divinity degree from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary.

Ricardo Sanchez, Spanish. He is a 2015 Bethel College graduate with a degree in art and has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from McPherson College.

Braden Schultz, health and physical education. He has an M.S. in health and human performance from Fort Hays State University.

David Sprunger, English. He is a 1982 Bethel College graduate in English and has a Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Staff

James Allen, coordinator of institutional research. He is a 1982 Bethel College graduate in mathematical sciences.

Ross Bay, associate director of admissions operations and Slate captain.

Derek Blagrave, maintenance technician.

Melissa Carlson, associate registrar. She is a 2001 Bethel College graduate in elementary education.

Joan Entz, accounts receivable clerk. She is a 1988 Bethel College graduate with a degree in business and economics, and remains as manager of Thresher Shop.

John Fast, Kauffman Museum visitor services coordinator. He is a 1981 Bethel College graduate with a degree in sociology.

Oscar Gonzalez, graphic design coordinator. He is a 2022 Bethel College graduate in visual communication and design.

Keith Harder, Sand Creek Trail manager.

Nicole Hein, student accounts.

Stephanie Kaufman, campus nurse.

Ana Lucia Mendonca-Zarling, director of development.

Whitney Scheef, assistant director of financial aid. She is a 2010 Bethel College graduate in social work.

Gretchen Schrag, KIPCOR administrative assistant and office manager. She is a 1998 Bethel College graduate in Bible and religion and communication arts.

Tammy Shirley, coordinator of nursing admissions (from associate registrar).

Courtney Simpson, admissions counselor. She is a 2020 Bethel College graduate in business.

Administration

Jayna Bertholf, vice president for business and finance.

Pam Thieszen, vice president for institutional advancement.

Athletics

Kameron Blanding, head cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach.

Jason Grider, assistant football coach.

Camryn Harrison, assistant football coach. He is a 2021 Bethel College graduate in health and physical education.

Reggie Langford, assistant football coach.

Luka Milicevic, director of soccer operations and head men’s soccer coach.

Valaree Reyes, assistant softball coach.

Angela Rowe, head flag football coach.

Braden Schultz, assistant football coach and adjunct instructor of health and physical education.

A.B. Stokes, head football coach.

