New cabinet position will elevate vocation in Bethel’s long-term planning

President Jon C. Gering has announced that Megan Kershner, director of career and leadership development, has been named the inaugural dean of vocational development, as of July 1, 2022.

Kershner is a 2008 graduate of Bethel College with a B.A. in music, and completed an MBA from Kansas Wesleyan University in 2017.

She was recently recognized by the Wichita Business Journal among “Women Who Lead in Higher Education” for 2021, and she will soon be completing the Kansas Independent Colleges Association (KICA) Aspiring Campus Leaders Program, mentored by Vice President for Academic Affairs Robert Milliman.

Kershner started Bethel’s Human Resources Office in 2018. She currently serves on the board of the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Harvey County Human Resources Cohort and, on campus, is actively involved in the URICA, Strategic Planning and Title IX committees.

The public announcement of the change in Kershner’s position came during Bethel’s convocation on March 14 in which Gering, Kershner and several students spoke about the Career Pathways program, which has been a major part of Kershner’s work over the past several years.

Career Pathways is an important component in Bethel’s transition to a work college, as part of the 5-year strategic plan first outlined in early 2021.

“I am honored to serve the college in this capacity,” Kershner said. “I am a strong believer in ensuring our students are ready for life and work after graduation and am looking forward to how this opportunity will shape what it means to be a Bethel College student and alumnus.”

“I am pleased to appoint Megan to Bethel’s inaugural dean of vocational development position,” Gering said.

“She has been deeply engaged in career support for our students and has effectively led the faculty and staff through two semesters of study on vocation in higher education.

“She is also a respected presence in our local business community. She is a courageous and thoughtful leader.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu