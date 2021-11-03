Nebraska opens doors and hearts to refugees in next KIPCOR film

The KIPCOR Film Series second offering of the school year will screen Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium, with a Wichita immigration lawyer as the after-film discussion leader.

A Home Called Nebraska takes a look at issues of immigration from the point of view of some neighbors just to the north.

KIPCOR, the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College, sponsors the film series at Bethel each school year.

Emily Haverkamp, an immigration and asylum attorney in Wichita, will lead the post-film discussion

The KIPCOR Film Series is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to support the series and the work of KIPCOR.

Bethel College’s current COVID protocol requires mask-wearing indoors with groups of 10 or more, regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing to the extent possible.

It might surprise most people to learn that in 2016, Nebraska resettled more refugees per capita than any other state in the U.S.

A Home Called Nebraska tells the stories of people who escaped war, torture and persecution in different parts of the world, and introduces the generous Nebraskans who welcomed them, helped them find jobs and housing, taught them and celebrated with them.

Most of these former refugees are thriving today, giving back to the communities that took them in.

A Home Called Nebraska also looks at the four years between 2016 and 2020, the years of the Trump administration and attacks from the top on refugee resettlement programs and even refugees themselves.

“This is a very timely film, given the recent events in Afghanistan and the thousands of refugees from that country who are finding new homes in the United States,” said Dan Wassink, KIPCOR senior mediator and coordinator of the film series.

Discussion leader Emily Haverkamp grew up in an Air Force family. As a middle schooler, she lived in Malaysia, where her mother worked for the U.S. government screening Vietnamese refugees, and where Haverkamp’s eyes were first opened to the struggles refugees face.

She earned her undergraduate and J.D. degrees at the University of Kansas. She did a law school internship working with migrant farmworkers in Colorado, and after law school served in the Peace Corps in Guatemala, before taking a job as an immigration attorney in Overland Park, Kan.

Haverkamp has worked continually in immigration since 2007, including with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for nine years, with the Asylum Division and International and Refugee Operations. She returned to private immigration practice with McDonald Tinker, Wichita, in January 2021.

