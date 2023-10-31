Music department presents annual choral showcase Nov. 5

“Bethel Sings,” the fall showcase of choral music at Bethel, will feature a variety of composers – mostly American – and languages, on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m.

Dr. Henry S. Waters is director of choral music at Bethel. He has titled the program “‘To sit and learn about the world.’ – Langston Hughes: Music Exploring American Identity.”

The concert features all large and small Bethel choral ensembles and will be held in Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton. It is free and open to the public.

Waters, associate professor of music, directs the Bethel College Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Chapel Choir. The first two are soprano/alto/tenor/bass groups and the Chapel Choir is soprano/alto.

Waters also advises the two student-led a cappella ensembles, Woven (soprano/alto) and Open Road (tenor/bass).

All five groups are on the Nov. 5 program.

