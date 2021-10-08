Museum receives SHARP Recovery Grant from Humanities Kansas

Kauffman Museum has received a grant to help offset financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humanities Kansas announced an award for $9,775 given as part of the SHARP Recovery Grant program.

SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

Grants are for general operating support, staff retention and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.

Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of COVID,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director.

“This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.

Kauffman Museum, located on the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton, is celebrating 125 years of a museum on the Bethel College campus in 2022.

Regular hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the current special exhibit, “Vapes: Marketing an Addiction,” and the permanent exhibits, “Of Land and People,” “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” and “Mirror of the Martyrs,” is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6.

For more information on exhibits, public programs and current COVID protocols, visit www.kauffmanmuseum.org or Kauffman Museum’s Facebook page, or contact Kauffman Museum at kauffman@bethelks.edu or 316-283-1612.

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy.=

Since 1972, HK’s pioneering programming, grants and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights.

Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK inspires all Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures and cultures to enrich their lives and to serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. See humanitieskansas.org