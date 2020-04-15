Museum offers outdoor exhibit on coronavirus

Kauffman Museum is closed to the public but still offering education to that same public on the topic at the front of everyone’s minds.

“Science Behind the News: Viruses” is a new pop-up exhibit at Kauffman Museum that is mounted outside the front entrance (the building is at the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton, across from the Bethel campus).

Developed by the New York Hall of Science, the exhibit offers informative and understandable education about the novel coronavirus identified in late 2019, and most commonly known as COVID-19.

Generous support from Newton Medical Center and Health Ministries Clinic enabled Kauffman Museum staff to organize weatherproof panels, in both English and Spanish, for visitors to see while staying safely outdoors.

Interim Kauffman Museum Director Andi Schmidt Andres says that even better than the fact of having this informational exhibit available “is that it is outside so everyone can see it.

“I’m so happy to provide something tangible to the public while we are closed, and when we’re getting a little tired of doing everything online.”

In addition to being outside the museum entrance, “Science Behind the News: Viruses” will also be on display at Newton Medical Center and Health Ministries Clinic.

Kauffman Museum is closed to the public until further notice, but staff continue to work remotely and to answer calls via 316-283-1612 and respond to e-mail. See the Kauffman Museum website (www.bethelks.edu/kauffman/) and follow Kauffman Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

The current special exhibit “Meta: An Exhibition about Exhibitions,” curated by Bethel College seniors Elizabeth Friesen Birky, Denver, and Emma Girton, Wichita, can be viewed virtually at tinyurl.com/metavirtualexhibit