Museum offers Earth Day-related activities on April 24

In honor of Earth Day, outdoor exercise and reading, Kauffman Museum is rebooting its Kansas Day "trail adventure" from last January.

On Saturday, April 24, the museum at Bethel College invites families and others to enjoy an event that got rained out on the annual Celebrate Kansas Day! on Jan. 30.

“We will encourage walking or biking to seven of the eight North Newton trail kiosks,” said Andi Schmidt Andres, museum director and curator of education.

This “Earth Day Trail Adventure” will take place between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

“Walkers or bikers can start at the kiosk at Kauffman Museum and follow the trail to the bridge across Sand Creek on Kansas Ave. and back, or vice versa,” Andres continued. “There will be stamps at each station, and trail mix snacks at the museum for those who visit all seven stations.”

The trail is 1.5 miles one-way, making a 3-mile round trip from station #1, near the Newton Dog Park, to station #7 in Chisholm Park just north of the museum. Walkers and bikers can start at either end.

Bikers are encouraged to wear helmets. Face coverings are required while on the Bethel College campus.

In addition, there will be a new library book installed April 23 on the “Book Walk” that follows the path from the museum to the historic house and barn on its grounds.

The book is It’s Spring! by Linda Glaser, in keeping with an Earth Day-related theme.

“The Book Walk is a fairly new collaboration between Kauffman Museum and the Newton Public Library,” said Andres.

“In these activities – both the Book Walk and the Earth Day Trail Adventure – we want to create outdoor, healthy, socially distanced, educational experiences.

“The library crew has been fantastic to work with,” she added. “Together we’ll be switching the books out approximately every six weeks.”

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to “Of Land and People: Our Community at the Crossroads of Change,” and the permanent exhibits, “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture,” is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page.