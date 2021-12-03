Mojo’s Coffee will transition to Reverie in the new year

Mojo’s Coffee Bar, which has become a Bethel College institution over the past 11 years, is getting a new owner: Reverie Coffee Roasters of Wichita, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Patty Meier announced her decision to sell the business to Reverie Dec. 2. She opened Mojo’s in the former Bubbert’s Snack Shop in 2010.

Reverie has operated in Wichita since 2013 and, according to Meier, was her first choice and “a perfect fit” for taking over the business.

Her decision to sell comes from a desire to slow down, have more free time, and not work 70- to 80-hour weeks any more, she said.

As for Reverie, owner Andrew Gough says he was not looking to expand to a satellite business, but “Patty Meier approached us. She [wanted] someone [who would] continue the operation in the way it had always been – important for the clients and the students, connecting the college … to the rest of the community.

“We weren’t specifically looking for it, but the opportunity came to us. It made a lot of sense as far as the types of community we like to build with our business.”

Reverie has tried satellites in the Wichita area, Gough says, but never in a college setting.

“This is a good opportunity for us to learn ways we can enrich the lives of people we serve, both the students and employees, and the community around [the college].”

He said he was amazed to learn that there’s “a surprisingly huge [number] of people from the area who patronize Mojo’s who aren’t tied directly to the college. It’s a very inclusive group of people and I’m drawn to that.

“I’ve learned some things I wouldn’t have known otherwise, such as how well the community supports activities at the college.”

“Bethel College has always been a meeting place for the community,” said Bethel President Jon C. Gering. “The space once named Bubbert’s, and presently occupied by Mojo’s, is central to our open-armed invitation to welcome people to campus.

“I am thankful for the coffee, food and social life that Patty and the Mojo’s staff created at Bethel College over the last several years.”

He continued, “We have been discussing the future use of our student center space for a couple of years. We considered many options.

“Patty introduced me to Reverie Roasters. I was impressed with their business philosophy, their kindness and their desire to produce high-quality coffee. They are passionate about their work. I am hopeful that they will provide the kind of atmosphere that is welcoming to our students, employees and community.”

For the immediate future, Gough says Mojo’s customers should “not expect a lot of major changes. When you have something good going, you want to continue it.”

Most immediate will be the name change to “Reverie at Mojo’s,” and the introduction of Reverie’s own roasted coffee and blends (Meier bought from PT’s Coffee Roasters in Topeka).

The menu will evolve over time. Meier will bake for the shop in the short term from her North Newton business, The Bake House.

Eventually, the location will incorporate the baked goods of Founder’s Bakery, which Reverie operates.

Meier’s agreement with Reverie allows all current staff to stay on.

“We need to see things through our own eyes,” Gough said, “and get to know the staff [and community]. We bring a different unique set of skills to the table.

“I like to use metaphors, so this is like when you get a new fish for your tank. You don’t just dump it in, you let it get used to the water gradually.

“We want to be in the pool for a while, and get to know the faculty, staff, students and community. We don’t know yet what people love.

“Our goal, for a customer who loves a certain item that they’re afraid might go away, is that we’ll have something you’ll like just as much and if not, we’ll get it for you.”

