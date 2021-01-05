MLK Day celebration will lift up the spoken word

Bethel's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will feature spoken word artist M'Vyonne Payne and national speaker Chris Singleton, on Jan. 18.

Each year, the college remembers the day in 1960 when Dr. King spoke in a packed Memorial Hall on “The Future of Integration.”

This year’s celebration takes place Jan. 18, with in-person and virtual options in line with public health guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

The public is invited to come to Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts (face coverings required and physical distancing enforced) starting at 6:30 p.m. to hear Payne, followed at 7 p.m. by keynote presenter Singleton, a motivational speaker and former pro athlete.

The event will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/bethelks-mlk2021

The Bethel College Diversity Council, a student organization, along with the Bethel College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Student Life, with support from the Bethel College Women’s Association, are sponsoring the celebration.

Payne describes herself as “a poet, author, activist and slammaster, the founder and host of FTW Slam, and an unapologetically magical black girl” from Kansas City, Mo.

FTW Slam is a monthly poetry slam open mic in downtown Kansas City.

Singleton will present a talk entitled “Love Your Neighbor.”

He played professional baseball player in the Chicago Cubs organization. He now travels the country and has spoken to more than 60,000 students in schools and on campuses.

Singleton has also spread his message through various media outlets, including ESPN’s E:60, Sports Illustrated, CNN and USA Today.

Singleton is particularly motivated in his work by his mother, Sharonda Coleman Singleton, one of nine people murdered June 17, 2015, at Mother Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston, S.C., by a young white man who wanted to start a “race war” in the United States.

Singleton inspired his city and the nation by forgiving his mother’s murderer, stating, “Love is stronger than hate.” He now inspires his audiences through stories of his personal experiences of adversity and his belief that God can guide you through any storm.

Bethel’s celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is free and open to everyone.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America.