McCormick to make Peace Lecture appearance on campus

The first KIPCOR Peace Lecture of the 2021-22 school year will take place as part of the kick-off to Fall Festival.

Mark McCormick, who has appeared numerous times on campus as a convocation and other speaker, will present “Peace: It’s a Choice” Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

His lecture is free and open to the public, with donations to KIPCOR accepted.

There will also be a livestream option, which will be posted to the lecture date at kipcor.org

McCormick is currently director of strategic communications for the ACLU of Kansas, which he joined in April 2018.

Previously, he served as executive director of The Kansas African American Museum in Wichita.

McCormick is a New York Times best-selling author with more than 20 years of experience as a reporter, editor and columnist. He is a trustee at the University of Kansas School of Journalism and has been a Professional-in-Residence at the University of Oklahoma.

Following the lecture, McCormick’s latest book, Some Were Paupers, Some Were Kings: Dispatches from Kansas, will be for sale, with McCormick available to sign books.

Some Were Paupers showcases some of McCormick’s best columns, in which he writes of people with Kansas connections – the known and the not-so-well-known – who altered their world.

Current Bethel College COVID protocols require mask-wearing for indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, regardless of vaccination status.