McCord steps in as interim to lead dance program

Bethel Athletics announces the appointment of Kiley McCord as interim head coach for the Thresher competitive dance program.

This follows the Dec. 15 announcement of Ashley Davis’s resignation as head dance coach.

“We are excited to have Kiley lead our program during this upcoming competitive dance season,” said Tony Hoops, director of athletics at Bethel.

“She brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership skills to this role.”

McCord has spent more than 20 years as a dance instructor and coach in the Newton community. Currently, McCord is the owner of and an instructor for High Street Dance, a dance studio comprising multiple competitive dance teams located in Newton.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” McCord said. “I can’t wait to meet the team and see where this new year will take us.”

McCord will lead the team into the start of their 2021 competitive season, currently slated to begin Jan. 23 at the Friends University Day of Duels.

“I’m thankful for Kiley’s willingness to step into this position so quickly during this time of need for the program,” Hoops said.

Before opening High Street Dance, McCord served for seven years, 1997-2004, as the dance coach for Newton High School.

She also has experience as a competitive dancer, having competed as a student at Newton High School and Cowley College.

McCord holds an A.A. degree from Hutchinson Community College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Wichita State University in 2002.

In athletics, Bethel competes within the 13-school Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, and the NAIA.

