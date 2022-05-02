May the 4th bring jazz music to campus

The annual Jazz on the Green concert will take place Wednesday, May 4, at 8 p.m., with a rain location of Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

The forecast at this point is indicating a likelihood of rain, but listeners should bring chairs or blankets for sitting on the Green in the middle of campus, just in case.

Please note the Krehbiel Auditorium location, rather than Memorial Hall, which some publicity listed in error.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support jazz study and performance at Bethel.

Joel Boettger leads jazz groups at Bethel, which currently are the Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble I.

