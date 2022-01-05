Local student panel featured on exhibit’s final day at museum

Kauffman Museum’s current special exhibit will close Jan. 9 with a special presentation by area high school students.

“Vapes: Marketing an Addiction” examines three intertwined narratives: the rise and fall of cigarette smoking and associated advertising in the 20th century; the advent of e-cigarettes in the 21st century with new social media-based marketing strategies driving this emerging market; and the challenges of addiction, nicotine, quitting nicotine and being an advocate for change.

The exhibit includes a video about STAND, a group of Newton-area youth who joined community leaders to successfully advocate for a local policy that raised the minimum age for purchasing e-cigarettes.

The STAND students worked with Kauffman Museum exhibition assistant Austin Prouty, himself a Newton High School graduate, to create the video specifically for the “Vapes” exhibit.

Board members of STAND teams from area high schools will present a panel at 3 p.m. at the museum, located on the Bethel College campus, on Jan. 9, the final day of the exhibit.

This is part of the museum’s periodic Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum series, which are free and open to the public. The special exhibit also has free admission on Jan. 9.

The panel will be “a conversation about the rise of e-cigarettes and vaping, its effects on young people and the positive things that STAND leaders are doing to encourage peers to make healthy decisions,” according to Benjamin Meier of Mirror Inc., which coordinates the STAND program.

“Student panelists will be responding to questions about the past, present and future of vaping, as well as speaking about the impacts of vaping on their generation.”

Because of COVID precautions, the in-person audience size will be limited. There will also be a livestream option.

To attend in-person, you must make a reservation at www.kauffmanmuseum.org/saam-stand, which redirects to an EventBrite page. In-person attendance will close when the maximum safe number is reached, but you can also register for the livestream through the above link. The link will be e-mailed on Sunday morning, Jan. 9.

The link will also be posted on Kauffman Museum’s Facebook page, and the event will go live at www.kauffmanmuseum.org/saam-stand-live, when it begins on Jan. 9.

There are currently more than 130 STAND members in six different communities – Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Peabody and Sedgwick – working to create a healthier, more positive future for their peers.

Learn more about STAND at https://mirrorinc.org/prevention-programs/stand/

To see the STAND video included in “Vapes,” go to https://youtu.be/Easg8lG-VFs

Kauffman Museum is located at the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton. Regular hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the permanent exhibits “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” and the current special exhibit is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during museum hours with no admission charge. Visit www.kauffmanmuseum.org or Kauffman Museum’s Facebook page to learn more.