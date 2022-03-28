Linscheid comes home for jazz residency, concert

Bethel welcomes one of its own to campus as a guest artist who will work with student jazz groups and give a public performance alongside those groups on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium.

Aaron Linscheid was born and raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School, plus he’s also a Bethel graduate who played with jazz groups both there and at NHS.

Linscheid, a trumpeter, will spend the day April 4 teaching jazz students and coaching the Bethel College Jazz Combo.

The next day, there will be a concert at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Center, featuring Linscheid with the combo and the Bethel College Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Joel Boettger.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support jazz studies and performance at Bethel.

Not only is Linscheid a Bethel alumnus – his appearance at Bethel is supported in large part by a gift from his late grandmother, Ruth Linscheid.

Ruth was still living when Aaron and his younger brother, saxophonist and former Bethel instructor of jazz Joel Linscheid, were playing in Bethel jazz groups, and she never missed a concert.

Her gift to the music department was meant especially to enable the college to bring guest jazz artists to campus to teach and play with student jazz groups.

The Jazz Combo’s set list for the April 5 concert is “Nardis” by Miles Davis, “Samba de Orfeu” by Luiz Bonfá, “A Night in Tunisia” by Dizzy Gillespie and “Blues for Alice” by Charlie Parker.

The Jazz Ensemble will play “April in Paris” by Count Basie; “Ceora” by Lee Morgan, arranged by Rarick; “Salina” by Maria Schneider; “Ask Me Now” by Thelonious Monk, arranged by Yasinitsky; “Tell Me A Bedtime Story” by Herbie Hancock, arranged by Gary Lindsay; and “Shiny Stockings” by Frank Foster.

