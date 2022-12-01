Lighting of the Green, music events welcome the season

Christmas events at Bethel start Saturday, Dec. 3, with 5 Places of Christmas at Goerz House and Kauffman Museum, and continue with steel drums, Messiah sing, jazz and Lighting of the Green.

The Bethel College Women's Association is the host at Goerz House from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with baked goods, candy by the pound, and craft and other gift items for sale.

The museum features its special exhibit, "Reeds & Wools: Patterned Screens of Central Asia," permanent exhibit, a craft activity and the museum store, Harvey County's only source of Ten Thousand Villages gift items.

The Bethel College Steel Drum Ensemble, under the direction of Brad Shores, will give a concert Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

The next day, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., is the annual singalong to portions of Handel’s Messiah. Scores are provided, and there will be a chamber orchestra and student soloists. The location is Bethel College Mennonite Church, 2600 College Ave., North Newton.

Friday, Dec. 9, is the annual Christmas Gala Jazz Concert at 8 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium. Joel Boettger directs Bethel’s jazz groups.

All events are free and open to the public. Freewill offerings are sometimes taken to support music study and performance at Bethel.

Bethel’s annual Advent tradition, Lighting of the Green, takes place for the 37th time Sunday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m.

The Lighting of the Green dates back to 1986 when two students approached Patty Shelly, professor emeritus of Bible and religion, with an idea for a short service to be held around the Green in the center of the Bethel campus.



Many Western Christian churches, including the Mennonite Church USA denomination with which Bethel is affiliated, observe Advent, the season of preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ on Dec. 25.



For Bethel’s Lighting of the Green, outside electric lights are turned off and students, staff, faculty and community members gather with unlit candles on the sidewalk around the Green. It takes about 250 people to form a complete circle.



They listen to Advent Scripture passages and a brief meditation, and sing Christmas carols.



The candles are lit to make a “wreath” of light, followed by everyone converging on the middle of the Green to form a “Christ candle.”



All are welcome to join in the Lighting of the Green, an activity well-suited to families with children. Candles will be provided. For more information, call 316-284-5318.

Lighting of the Green is the culmination of holiday activities at Bethel. There are three musical events that are open to the public in the week leading up to Dec. 11.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu