Last exhibit of gallery season showcases students

The annual Student Art Exhibit is now open in the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center, with the reception set for Thurs., April 21, from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibit features the work of 52 students in a variety of media.

Students from art classes in fall 2021 and spring 2022 are exhibiting ceramics, 2D and 3D design, drawing, jewelry and small metals, painting, film and digital photography and prints.

The show will be in the gallery through May 6, the final day of classes.

Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Student artists from the local area are: Kayla Anderson, Newton; Emily Brandt, Newton; Ethan Entz, Newton; Leah Fast, Moundridge; Josh Kennell, Newton; Kalie Kosminski, Newton; Micah Quinlin, Newton; Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge; Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge; Jordan Singh, Newton; Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick; and Nicole Tran, Newton.

Others are: Capri Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.; Jaycee Freshour, Oklahoma City; Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa; Kendra Gooden, Wichita; Lia Groves, Valley Center; Hannah Harris, Junction City; Clayton Hatfield, Stillwater, Okla.; Emma Hershberger, Buhler; Gracie Higgins, Tacoma, Wash.; Aaliyah Hunt, LaGrange, Texas; Harlie Hunton, El Dorado Hills, Calif.; Gustavo Infante-Zambrano, Caracas, Venezuela; Tea Kennedy, Miltonvale; John Llamas, Sweeny, Texas; Morgan Marsh, Lawrence; Meehlia Mendiola, Tumwater, Wash.; Lorenzo Monopoli, Alcobendas, Spain; Nalea Payton, El Dorado; Marvin Phillips, Houston; April Powls, Garnett; Tomas Quercia, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Anna Ranzinger, Brighton, Colo.; Jayla Sandoval-Botello, Reedley, Calif.; Jessica Schumann, Valley Springs, Calif.; Chantz Scurry, Ardmore, Okla.; Kaity Shima, Topeka; Reggie Smith, Lawton, Okla.; Jocelyn Stupey, Arlington, Wash.; Jalyn Todd, Oklahoma City; Charles Walker, Roanoke, Texas; Tobin Wise, Pleasant Hill, Mo.; Ike Umeh, Dallas; Lexia Vincenti, Wichita; and Juan Volker, Vina del Mar, Chile.

Former students with work on display are Alex Burtcher, Aurora Domingo, Camryn Harrison, Derrick Hudson, Joshua McBeth and Kenna Meyer.

Bethel art faculty are David Long, professor of art, and Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual art and design.

