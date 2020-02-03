KU grad students will perform in organ recital series

The second concert in the annual Organ Recital Series will feature Mark Campbell, M.M., and Edward Poston, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

The two are in graduate studies at the University of Kansas.

This represents a change in the original schedule. Shirley Sprunger King, D.M.A., will now play in the series on April 17.

Campbell will play the “Sinfonia” from Cantata BWV 29 by J.S. Bach; two movements, “Con moto maestoso” and “Andante tranquillo,” from Organ Sonata No. 3 in A major, Opus 65, No. 3 by Felix Mendelssohn; the second movement, “Ex Horto Mortem,” from his own composition, St. Anthony Suite; and an organ improvisation.

Poston’s program is “Psalm 19” by Benedetto Marcello; four movements from Suite du Deuxième Ton, “Duo,” “Basse de Cromorne,” “Flûtes” and “Caprice sur les Grands Jeux,” by Louis-Nicolas Clérambault; “Chorale for a New Organ” by Samuel Barber; an arrangement of “Simple Gifts” by Richard Elliot; “The Lost Chord” by Sir Arthur Sullivan; and Fugue in C major BuxWV 174 “Jig” by Dietrich Buxtehude.

Campbell was born and raised in Provo, Utah. He has studied organ since age 15 and is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in organ.

He earned a master’s degree in organ performance from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and is currently a doctoral candidate in church music at KU.

Campbell and his wife, Ashley, are the parents of five children.

Poston is native of Clearfield, Utah, where he began piano studies at the age of 4. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in organ performance, and currently an MFA student in church music and organ at KU.

Poston won the 2015 BYU-Idaho Concerto Competition and received the 2016 E. Power Biggs Fellowship Award and the 2018 American Guild of Organists (Young Organists) Scholarship Award.

This past summer, Poston performed Widor’s Organ Symphony No. 4 at the 7th annual French Organ Music Festival at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Kansas City, Mo.

He serves as assistant organist at Holy Trinity Catholic Parrish in Lenexa. Edward Poston and his wife, Kimberlynn Poston, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The Feb. 11 recital is free and open to the public.

