KIPCOR serves up second helping of "Cooked"

For the third date in its annual film series, KIPCOR is offering a second chance for those who missed the November film and discussion.

KIPCOR, the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College, is holding its film series virtually this school year.

Cooked: Survival by Zip Code is a multiple-award-winning documentary that focuses on the deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave to illustrate how people of color and low-income citizens suffer the most negative impact from natural disasters.

The 76-minute film is an indictment of U.S. disaster preparedness, and forges a link between extreme weather, extreme disparity (of income and other factors) and extreme racism.

Note that watching the film and participating in the talk-back are again two separate events.

As was true the first time, participants will need to view Cooked: Survival by Zip Code ahead of time. The discussion will take place Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Go to kipcor.org and click the Film Series box to find the link for viewing the film for free (or go to www.pbs.org/video/cooked-survival-by-zip-code-tilbr2/), and to register for the Feb. 7 discussion.

You must pre-register in order to receive the discussion Zoom link.

The discussion group will be divided into break-out rooms in order to give everyone a chance to comment and ask questions.

Discussion leaders will include Christy Miller Hesed, Ph.D., Hesston, a postdoctoral associate in environmental anthropology at the University of Maryland, along with people who experienced the 1995 heat disaster that is the centerpiece of Cooked.

Cooked: Survival by Zip Code is adapted from Eric Klinenberg’s 2002 book Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago.

In the film, released in 2018, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand uses her signature serious-yet-quirky connect-the-dots style to take viewers from the deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave – in which 739 mostly black, elderly and poor Chicagoans died over the course of a week – inside one of the nation’s biggest growth industries, disaster preparedness.

