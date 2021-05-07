Kershner tagged among women leaders in education

Megan Kershner, director of career and leadership development, has been named by the "Wichita Business Journal" as one of 21 “Women Who Lead in Education.”

Half of the women, like Kershner, work in higher education, from universities to private colleges, in the south-central Kansas region.

Kershner graduated from Bethel College in 2008 with a B.A. in music. In 2009, she began as volunteer coordinator for Schowalter Villa, a retirement community in Hesston, Kan.

That was where, Kershner says, she found her “love for working with people and connecting them with opportunities that aligned with their interests.”

She continued, “I decided to advance this passion by diving right into human resources work. I had no experience in HR, but had a supervisor who was patient and a wonderful teacher.

“After a few years of interviewing candidates and looking over resumes, I realized I wanted to help better prepare people for the workforce. Now, at Bethel College, I am able to incorporate past experiences into assisting students develop professionalism, both in person and on paper.”

In 2014, Kershner moved to Prairie View Mental Health Services in Newton as a human resources specialist, and in 2016, she began working at Bethel as director of career services, a student-focused position.

In 2018, she added the role of director of human resources, which meant working with different aspects of job placement and college employee services.

In 2020, Kershner assumed a new position, director of career and leadership development.

In addition to working with students on the nuts and bolts of campus employment, she is also tasked with helping them prepare for the workforce after graduation, and has played a key role in Bethel’s process toward becoming a federally recognized Work College.

“I help students prepare for their career by providing resume or CV guidance, job search strategies, interview prep, salary negotiation tips, and so on.

“Navigating career readiness can quickly become overwhelming to any college student and I try to help eliminate that stress. There is no better feeling than helping a student not only discover what career they want to pursue, but also the path that may help them get there.”

Kershner noted that working under COVID-19 conditions has been challenging but also brought new opportunities.

“I found new ways to reach students. Virtual appointments became a must and thankfully, students were still responsive and reaching out for guidance.

“This [was also an] opportunity to help prepare students for virtual networking [and] interviewing, and having a professional screen presence.”

At Bethel, Kershner currently serves on the Strategic Planning, Title IX and URICA (student research) committees. She is a member of the Newton Chamber of Commerce board and the Harvey County Human Resources Cohort, and has held past board positions with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Harvey County RSVP and Hesston Intergenerational Community Childcare.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been nominated and selected as a woman who leads in education,” Kershner said.

“Working with students and watching them grow professionally is truly rewarding, and I am thankful for the part I get to play in that development.”

See the list of all 21 “Women Who Lead in Education” here.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu