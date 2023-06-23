Kennell is KICF scholarship recipient

The Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) recently named its 2023 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship recipients, including senior Joshua Kennell.

The winners are all full-time, degree-seeking students on the cusp of graduation, and have each demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity, all while maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.

KICF awards up to 20 such scholarships (one from each member institution in good standing) each year.

“Our 2023 winners show that true leadership goes beyond good grades and academic achievement, but encompasses the power of community and fellowship,” said KICF President Matthew Lindsey.

“The member campuses of KICF cultivate well-rounded leaders who not only excel in their studies but also make a positive impact on the world around them, and these awards showcase the brighter future they’re shaping.”

Kennell is majoring in biology at Bethel.

“This scholarship helps push me through my last year of a Bethel education,” he said, adding, “I chose Bethel for the academics and the community. That has been more than affirmed, and I could not have asked for a more supportive community to be a part of in my college years, both professionally and personally.”

Aside from pursuing his studies and maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kennell has “been very involved at Bethel, and have been a proud part of the music program, [as a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir and] participating at some point in Jazz Ensemble, Steel Drum Band and Wind Ensemble, as well as in Student Government Association, serving for three years.

“I have also spent three amazing summers counseling at Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp [near Divide, Colo.].”

This summer, as a recipient of one of Bethel’s URICA Summer Fellowship grants, Kennell is studying the effects of the En-ROADS Climate Simulator on people’s perceptions of climate change.

Wyatt Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their academic achievements and contributions to their community during their collegiate career.

In the scholarship applications, each must demonstrate leadership, character, attention to academic excellence, an appreciation for the impact that a private college education has had on their life and how that education has prepared them for a lifetime of personal and professional fulfillment.

The scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961. The Kansas Independent College Foundation seeks to develop, promote, and direct unified approaches to selected corporations, foundations and individuals for financial support of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities.

Located in Topeka, the Kansas Independent College Foundation is a 501(c)3 that develops and enhances the competitive standing of its 20 independent, nonprofit, regionally accredited, degree-granting member colleges and universities, and strives to assure opportunity and choice in higher education for all students.

KICF member institutions, in addition to Bethel College, are Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College and the University of Saint Mary. Learn more at www.kscolleges.org

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu