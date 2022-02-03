Kehrberg comes back to Bethel for guest recital

Professor Emeritus of Music Don Kehrberg will give a recital of oboe, English horn and tenor on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building chapel, also featuring Tate Addis, piano, and Kevin Kehrberg, bass guitar.

The recital will include selections by Christoph Schaffrath, Robert Schumann, Allan Stephenson, Ralph Towner and Earl Wild, as well as from four Broadway musicals.

In the nearly two decades since he retired from the Bethel faculty, Kehrberg has kept busy. He taught at Bethel from 1972-2003 and now lives in Swannanoa, N.C.

In addition to his teaching, during his tenure at Bethel, Kehrberg played oboe and English horn with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, served for many years with the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra as manager as well as oboist, and founded the Bethel College Academy of Music (1996).

The academy was the forerunner of the Bethel College Academy for Performing Arts (BCAPA). Kehrberg moved it further toward becoming BCAPA soon after retiring by helping to establish dance instruction at the academy.

Also after retiring and while still living in Newton, Kehrberg taught music at the elementary school level at St. Thomas Aquinas (Wichita) and St. Mary’s (Newton) schools.

In 2010, Don and Corrine Kehrberg moved to Grayslake, Ill.

Kehrberg joined the faculty at Music Education Services, where he taught beginning band to students in schools in Chicago and the suburbs.

From 2011-15, he played oboe with the Northshore Concert Band, known affectionately as the “granddaddy of community bands” in the United States, and sang tenor and played oboe with the Resurrection Choir and Orchestra at St. John Cantius Church, Chicago

The Kehrbergs moved to Swannanoa in 2019, where Don sings tenor with the Asheville Symphony Chorus and Chamber Chorus, and they enjoy spending time with two of their grown children (the third, Jason, lives in Chicago), Kevin and Gretchen, and several grandchildren.

Kevin Kehrberg’s love affair with music began at Newton High School when he discovered the double bass, and continued through his years at Bethel College and beyond.

After Bethel, he worked as a professional freelance musician for several years, before diving into musicology and the history of music in America as well other parts of the world, eventually earning graduate degrees.

He is currently a professor in and chair of the Department of Music at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, N.C.

He continues to perform and record professionally in jazz and traditional music settings, while also teaching courses in American music and global music.

He was the bass player for the band that won the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Instrumental Recording of the Year award for its rendition of “Ground Speed” by Earl Scruggs.

Tate Addis is a native of Kansas and a graduate of Wichita State University and Yale University, now living in Asheville, N.C.

His recent solo organ recital appearances have taken him to Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and the Bloomfield Organ Series at WSU. Additionally, his performances have been broadcast on American Public Media’s nationally syndicated program Pipedreams.

Addis has been active as a church musician from an early age, holding positions at New York City’s Brick Presbyterian Church, at Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, and at the Yale Berkeley Divinity School in New Haven, Conn.

Currently, he serves as organist at First Baptist Church in Asheville, where he collaborates in a comprehensive music program, presents a series of organ recitals entitled “Bach’s Lunch,” directs the youth and adult handbell ensembles, and teaches organ and piano in the church’s Academy for the Arts.

He is also assistant director and accompanist for the Asheville Symphony Chorus.

The Kehrbergs and Addis are happy to return to Kansas to perform for Kansas friends and former colleagues.

