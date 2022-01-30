K-state faculty member to give organ recital

Bethel’s Organ Recital Series presents David C. Pickering, D.M.A., in a recital Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring works by Louis Vierne, J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Daniel Gawthrop.

Pickering is professor of music and chair of the Keyboard Division at Kansas State University, Manhattan, as well as an active recitalist, recording artist, scholar and author.

His career as a performer has carried him across the United States as well as to Austria, Canada, England, Finland and Germany.

His performances have been broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio’s Pipedreams and on Iowa Public Radio, as well as at organlive.com

Pickering’s multifaceted research has looked at the composers, pedagogues, music and organs of the American organ scene in the 20th and 21st centuries. His four solo recordings have focused on the organ music of American composers from the 20th century to the present day.

His scholarly works are published by the Organ Historical Society Press (The Auditorium Organ) and Wayne Leupold Editions (Arthur Poister – Master Teacher and Poet of the Organ; Harold and Catharine; Leroy Robertson Organ Works).

Pickering completed degrees from the University of Kansas and Brigham Young University in organ performance and musicology. He has also pursued technical studies with pianist Sheila Paige.

His organ teachers include Parley Belnap, James Higdon, J.J. Keeler and Arlene Small.

Pickering and his wife, Melinda, are the parents of seven children.

For more information about his professional activities, visit www.davidcpickering.com and www.facebook.com/dcpickering

The final event in the 2021-22 Bethel Organ Recital Series is a concert by University of Kansas graduate students on April 23 (rescheduled from March 18).

